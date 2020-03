One person died Thursday morning in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police tell us 59-year-old Ricky D. Akers was driving on Bowling Fork Road in Elkhorn when his truck left the roadway and flipped onto its top, in the creek.

At the time Akers was the only person inside the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

Whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors are unknown at this time pending a blood toxicology test.