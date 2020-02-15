KSP: Harlan man shoots, kills man inside his estranged wife's home

Officials from Kentucky State Police Post 10 are investigating a shooting that took place about one mile outside of Harlan City limits.

Officials received a call about a shooting at a home off Shope Lane at 8:50 Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police said 59-year-old Richard Cody of Harlan drove to his estranged wife’s home where he used his keys to get inside. Officials said Cody shot multiple rounds, hitting 39-year-old Matthew Smith of Totz who was in the home.

Officials said after the shooting, Cody fled to Washington County, Tennessee where he was arrested. Cody is charged with murder and two counts of wanted endangerment 1st degree.