KSP: Knox County woman arrested on endangerment charges

In Knox County, a woman is charged with child endangerment after police say she was doing drugs with her toddler and infant in the house.

Kentucky State Police say they found Jessica Shaffer holding her 2-year-old while slurring her speech and hallucinating.

They say they found syringes, suboxone and an amoxicillin prescription that did not belong to Shaffer.

They say she admitted to using suboxone and meth.

The children were placed in the custody of their grandma. Shaffer was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.