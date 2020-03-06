KSP: Johnson County man arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - Thursday morning Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 35-year-old Gary Eugene Richmond on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
As a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, the discovery of Richmond uploading sexually explicit images of children online led to a search warrant.
Richmond is charged with 20 counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and is in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.