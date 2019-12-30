KSP: Highway fatality numbers lowest since 2014

Kentucky State Police are reporting the least number of highway deaths since 2014.

Sister station WKYT talked to state troopers about how fatal crashes in Kentucky are on the decline. As of December 30th, there have been 711 highway deaths in 2019. Last year saw 713 deaths, and this year's count is significantly less than 2017, 2016 and 2015.

"It's encouraging to see that traffic fatalities are coming down," said Trooper Adam Hall. "I think just by eliminating one increases safety for a lot of our motorists."

Troopers credit drivers who are obeying the law and more police enforcement.

"Stepping up enforcement whether it's driving aggressive, seatbelt usage, speed and driving impaired," Hall said.

Police want to target reckless driving habits in the hopes of seeing fewer crashes and even fewer deaths.