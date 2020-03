Kentucky State Police confirmed that a man was killed early Sunday in Crummies.

When troopers arrived and began investigating, they suggest that Dewey Peggs Jr of Cawood was operating a Honda Rancher off of the roadway adjacent to U.S. Highway 421 when he hit a rock embankment.

The ATV then overturned and fell on top of him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP was assisted at the scene were Lifeguard EMS and Harlan County Coroner’s Office.