KSP: Former deputy sheriff pleads guilty to civil rights violation

Kentucky State Police report that a former Cattlesburg deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation.

Patrick Allen Adkins, appearing in the U.S. District Court for Kentucky's Eastern District before Judge David L. Bunning, admitted to violating the rights of a woman to be free from unwanted sexual conduct.

He admitted that back in 2013 he used his position as a deputy sheriff at the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department to request the woman perform sexual acts on him in exchange for him retrieving property she had reported as taken.

According to the plea agreement, he also had her destroy evidence of his conduct to keep her from reporting Adkins to other authorities.

Adkins was indicted back in 2018, with the indictment record having previously been sealed from the public record.

“This type of conduct undermines the core values of law enforcement officers everywhere,” said Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police. “It smacks in the face of our oath of office to protect the weak against oppression and intimidation. I’m pleased that our investigative efforts contributed to placing this predator behind bars.”

“The conduct in this case was particularly despicable,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “The victim asked for the assistance of law enforcement; instead, she became the victim of abuse and her civil rights were violated. The defendant callously disregarded his oath to uphold the law and protect the public. Fortunately, his actions are not representative of the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers – individuals who serve with integrity, respect for the law, and compassion for victims. It is our hope that the defendant’s guilty plea and conviction can, in some way, mitigate the damage he has done.”

Adkins' sentencing is scheduled for September 14 of this year and he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison with a maximum fine of $250,000.

"The vast majority of law enforcement officers valiantly perform their duties. Officers like Adkins who act for their own self-interest do a disservice to all law enforcement and to the citizens of Kentucky,” said Special Agent in Charge James Robert Brown, Jr., FBI Louisville Field Office. “Police misconduct erodes public confidence and trust in law enforcement. For that reason, investigations into public corruption and the violation of civil rights are the FBI’s top criminal priorities. I hope Adkins’ guilty plea shows our commitment to honest law enforcement in the Commonwealth."

