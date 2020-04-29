UPDATE: One dead, four children still missing after horse-drawn carriage overturns into creek

Update 9:15 p.m.

Kentucky State Police confirm that one child has been found dead after their family's horse-drawn carriage overturned while fording a stream in Bath County.

Four other children are still missing.

You can read the original story below.

Original Story, 8:33 p.m.

Search and rescue crews are looking for five missing Amish children after their buggy overturned while fording a stream in Bath County.

This is happening on Adams road in the Salt Lick community.

Our sister station, WKYT, reports the Amish family's carriage went into a creek after their horse lost its footing and slipped.

Six people were in the carriage at the time. One adult has been found alive. Troopers say five juveniles are still missing.

Crews are searching the banks of the creek, which washed out part of the road.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.