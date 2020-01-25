KSP: Baby shows sign of Shaken Baby Syndrome, father arrested in Carter Co.

Officials from Kentucky State Police Post 14 said they are investigating after a five month old baby had to be flown to Cabell Huntington hospital with a serious brain injury.

Officials said staff at the hospital noticed the baby had multiple symptoms of Shaken Baby Syndrome, and contacted law enforcement.

Kentucky State Police said their investigation revealed 24-year-old Jeffery Wellman of Grayson, Ky. intentionally harmed his son. Police said he became frustrated and shook him, causing abusive head trauma. The baby remains in critical condition.

The case was presented before the Carter County Grand Jury on Friday. The jury returned indictment on one count of Criminal Abuse 1st Degree. Wellman is being held at the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

