KSP: 16-year-old went missing in a wooded area overnight

On Sunday, Kentucky State Police with Post 10 in Harlan began a search in the area around Thomas Walker Park shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The search came after calls that a 16-year-old boy ran from his grandparent and was believed to be in a wooded area. Police did not release the boy's name.

The teen is described as 6'3" and about 185 lbs, with a medium build. He also has brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Police say he is not from Knox County and was visiting family.

Knox County Emergency Management searched through Sunday night into Monday morning. Another active search started Monday afternoon.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Kentucky State Police, Post 10 at (606) 573-3131.