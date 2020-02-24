KSP: Ashland man arrested after meth, other drugs found in possession

On Saturday, February 22, around 6 p.m. Kentucky State Police found meth during a traffic stop.

The stop happened in the Westwood Community of Boyd County.

A trooper spoke with Chad T. Trusty, 23, who appeared to be under the influence.

Trusty was placed under arrest after police said they found approximately 137 grams of methamphetamine along with a small quantity of other narcotics.

Mr. Trusty was sent to the Boyd County Detention Center on the following charges: Driving under the influence, Trafficking in Controlled Substance (2nd offense), Possession of a controlled substance , Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree.

This case remains under investigation by KSP.