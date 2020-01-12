KSP: 25-year-old man from Knott County killed in logging accident

Officials from Kentucky State Police said a man was killed while cutting trees in Letcher County Saturday morning.

First responders received a call about the logging accident around 8:45 in the morning.

Officials say an initial investigation showed that people were cutting trees when a felled tree became lodged in the top of another tree. As they continued working, the lodged tree fell to the ground. Police say 25-year-old David Thomas of Knott County was killed when the tree fell.

There were no reports of other injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

