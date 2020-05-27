Lee County confirms first case of COVID-19

The Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) along with the Lee County Health Center reported the first case of COVID-19 in Lee County on Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department posted a press release to its Facebook page Wednesday making the announcement.

The case is a juvenile, and the Lee County Health Department could not confirm any additional details due to medical privacy laws.

The KRDHD is collaborating with the Lee County Health Department and the family to identify people who have had close contact with this person and are at risk for infection. Those people will be contacted and provided instructions.

“Most people will develop only mild symptoms with COVID-19 infection. So, remain calm and do all you can to keep yourself safe and others. It takes our whole community to keep everyone healthy. Please know that the City of Beattyville and its employees are following all guidelines set forth by the state and Public Health Director”. Mayor Scott Jackson said.

Besides being Lee county's first case, it is also the KRDHD's 37th case of which 36 have recovered.

This new case is the only currently active case in the district.