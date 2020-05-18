First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wolfe County

The number of counties without reported cases of COVID-19 continues to shrink.

Most of the remaining counties are in our coverage area but on Monday, the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed Wolfe County now has its first case.

In a Facebook post, the department confirmed a 65-year-old man was the county's first confirmed case. It was one of two cases the district confirmed along with a 73-year-old woman in Perry County.

The four remaining counties in Kentucky without reported cases are Lee, Estill, Elliott and Robertson.