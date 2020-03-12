KHSAA postpones Sweet 16 "indefinitely"

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett announced that the Girls Sweet 16 has been canceled, along with the Boys Sweet 16 next week. South Laurel and Sacred Heart just played the final game of the tournament.

I just talked to a team scheduled to play after South Laurel. They are loading their team up and heading back home. Appears rumors of the KHSAA suspending the tournament is true. @SportsOT — Tommy Pool (@TommyWYMT) March 12, 2020

CONFIRMED: The KHSAA will announce the cancellation of the rest of the Girls Sweet 16 and next week's Boys Sweet 16 at the end of this Sacred Heart-South Laurel game. — Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) March 12, 2020

Marshall County and Henderson County, the two teams scheduled to play the second game of the day, packed up their buses and headed home.

Here is the official statement from KHSAA official Joe Angolia:

"Based on additional information and guidance from both the Kentucky Department of Education and the Governor’s office in the last hour, at this time, the girls’ state tournament is postponed indefinitely effective with the conclusion of game five. Next week’s boys’ basketball tournament is also postponed indefinitely. The Association will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until after we have received collaborative approval from our Governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.

As has been stated for the last two weeks, the situation with the COVID-19 or Coronavirus is extremely fluid. As announced earlier today, our intention was to attempt to complete this first tournament with restrictions, however, this does not appear to be a wise option at this time and is not in the best interest of the student-athletes and the thousands of individuals who attend these events. The KHSAA has to make the health and welfare of the citizens of our great Commonwealth the primary factor in our decision-making process in dealing with this issue.

We are hopeful that with all of the collaborative efforts of the citizens of our Commonwealth, we see this situation subside very quickly, and we have to be leaders in that journey. We also encourage all Kentucky citizens to pay close attention to the CDC and Kentucky health information at kycovid19.ky.gov and strictly adhere to those CDC guidelines, which are always subject to revision as we learn more about the virus.

Announcements will be coming later today regarding refund options for tickets that were purchased as well as other logistics and information for fans."