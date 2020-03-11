KHSAA commissioner discusses COVID-19 concerns with Girls Sweet 16 Tournament

The 2020 KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Tournament started Wednesday and just like many other associations, the board has been looking at what their next steps should be.

(Photo: KHSAA)

Commissioner Julian Tackett addressed the media after the third game of the tournament due to the questions and concerns the league was faced with.

"You know our plans right now are that we are gathering data tonight and tomorrow morning. We are scheduled to talk to our department of education again in the morning and likely with the governor's office who has asked for us to be involved in a conversation and looking at alternative plans. Yes, those plans can go into effect as early as Friday and yes those plans can impact more than the Girls Tournament," said Tackett.

Tackett said that specific plans have not been set yet, but playing the tournament without fans is better than not playing at all.

He also went on to say that postponing the tournament would be hard due to contract obligations with Rupp Arean and the KHSAA spring schedule.