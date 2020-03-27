KET changes daily programming to help in at home learning

Beginning March 30th, KET will change their daytime programming schedule to at-home learning to help families and educators as children are out of school.

The change comes amid the COVID-19 outbreak which has affected schools around the country. The program schedule will provide educational content that educators and parents can use to help in learning at home.

On KET's main channel, the normal Monday through Friday lineup from 7 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. will be replaced with a lineup specific to PreK-third grade, grades 4-8 and grades 9-12.

“With students at home, we know teachers, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep everyone learning,” said Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO. “We’re here to help with educational resources for students of all ages. Education is at the heart of our mission, and we’re here to serve Kentuckians during this crucial time.”

KET is available over the air statewide, on cable systems, and via livestream and on the KET app for Android and Apple devices.

To watch the PBS KIDS programs that normally air weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET on KET, viewers can turn to the KET PBS KIDS channel.

For a weekly updated schedule you can visit their website.