KDMC bringing back furloughed employees, easing visitor restrictions

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, King’s Daughters Medical Center officials say the hospital has remained on a steady course and is prepared to adapt to the "new normal."

Kristie Whitlatch, president and CEO of KDMC, released a statement Monday saying things are looking up, including bringing back some staff members who haven’t been onsite and easing visiting restrictions.

“First and foremost, we are pleased to begin bringing back our team members who have taken a furlough or have been working from home,” Whitlach said in the release. “We are opening up procedures and are beginning to see more patients in our buildings. Our volumes are starting to slowly increase. And to everyone’s relief, we are now able to allow one visitor per patient encounter, as long as the appropriate mask is worn and guidelines are followed.”

Whitlach also reported that “COVID-19 testing is now widely available, and we are able to test people who are symptomatic, preparing for a procedure or who simply want to be tested.”

KDMC also reports the COVID-19 infection rate of one percent has been well below the national average. As of Saturday, May 30, 68 people have tested positive out of nearly 7,000 overall tests.

Whitlach also said KDMC is extending its reach into the community.

“We are expanding the King’s Daughters footprint to incorporate many former OLBH locations, including the primary care center off I-64 in Grayson; the Cannonsburg office, near Wal-Mart; in Greenup; and the former OLBH Vitality Center. By summer we will have adopted 10+ former OLBH locations and reconfigured existing locations to serve new purposes and populations,” Whitlach said in the release.

KDMC says the hospital continues to adhere to social distancing protocols, including reconfiguring waiting rooms, and that telemedicine has become an integral part of its care.

Whitlach went on to say, “For the rest of the Health System … we are ready. Ready to open up, to welcome back, to begin our ‘new normal.’ ”