KDA launching new campaign supporting farmers' markets as "essential business"

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Commissioner Ryan Quarles have launched a social media campaign that will support the state's farmers' markets.

The campaign promotes that markets are getting ready to open for the season, they are following current CDC guidelines, allowing only one person per family to shop at a time, encouraging people to only touch what they plan to buy and to try to go cashless whenever possible. It also works to help connect local food producers with buyers to help stimulate that sector of the economy.

Locally, the Corbin farmers' market will open Tuesday. It will be open from 5 until 8 p.m. at Nibroc Park on 1st Street.