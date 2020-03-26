KCTC system offers online class the remainder of the session

Classes for all 16 colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will be going online for the rest of the semester.

Hazard Community and Technical College are one of those colleges.

Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President, says all content that can be put online and completed remotely.

"We do have some students who have lab hours that are required for their programs and for those students just as soon as we can safely in labs again we will begin to make up those hours and that lab time."

Lindon says they do have Wifi hot spots available in all campus parking lots so that not only students but the community can complete their studies and projects.