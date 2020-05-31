KCHD: Ninth and tenth positive COVID-19 cases in Knox Co.

The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) confirmed the county's ninth and tenth positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, they say they are working with the Department of Public Health (DPH) to track individuals who may have come in contact with either of these individuals.

They will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to protect their health and the health of the general public.

"We highly encourage everyone to continue to follow all proper preventative guidelines, while the threat to the community is low practicing preventative measures is the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19," said KCHD Director Rebecca Rains.

The KCHD said it would continue to collaborate with state and local partners to ensure guidelines are followed.

The KCHD said that it still believes the risk of the general public contracting the disease is low.