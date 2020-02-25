KBE votes to deny the River Cities Academy Inc. charter school application

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) voted at a meeting Tuesday to uphold the decision to deny the charter school application filed by the River Cities Academy Inc.

The proposal was to open a K-8 charter school that would take in students from Covington, Bellevue, Dayton, Ludlow, Fort Thomas, and Newport independent school districts.

The Newport Independent School Board already voted to deny this application back in December. The decision was then appealed in January to the KBE.

The KBE explained the reason they agreed to deny the application was that it did not contain a sufficient financial plan.

The proposal projected a deficit of $529.957 with in the first year. The majority of the revenue supposedly coming from public funding, however, the final order also said the funding mechanism for public charter schools expired in 2018.

“The Appellant’s budget assumes that the majority of its funding will come from public funds through an ADA allocation; however, under Kentucky law, there is no such current funding formula for public charter schools,” the order read.

The KBE felt the budget was built on too many financial assumptions regarding the receipt of public and private funds.

This was the first charter school application and the first appeal filed since the Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation in 2017 that allowed public charter schools to be formed.

