Kentucky Board of Education still searching for new education commissioner

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) voted to request proposals for search firms wanting to manage the search for Kentucky's next education commissioner.

There was previously a request for proposals (RFP) in late December. The number of proposals received at that time was limited, and board members felt it was worth seeking more before making a selection.

Associate Commissioner Robin Kinney says she anticipates the RFP to be released soon and proposals will be excepted through February.

Education Commissioner Kevin Brown says they hope to have a new commissioner by July 1st.

The KBE is currently holding a community survey so they can see what qualities people would like to see in the next education commissioner.

until February 6th.

The results from this survey will be announced at a later meeting to help the board shape the commissioner's job description.

