Kentucky Blood Center in need of blood donations due to COVID-19 cancellations

The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging healthy individuals to donate in order to prevent shortages in the more than 70 hospitals across the commonwealth served by KBC.

They report that an "unprecedented" number of blood drives over the coming weeks have been canceled amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to the loss of around 2,000 anticipated blood donations.

Nationally, more than 4,000 blood drives have canceled leading to a loss of more than 130,000 total donations.

Kentucky Blood Center will continue normal operation at its six donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Somerset and Pikeville and is holding mobile blood drives where possible throughout the state.

While there is no documented risk to donors, the nonprofit says it "continues to put donors’ health and well-being at the forefront" of all its operations.

Extra steps including frequently sanitizing surfaces and distancing donors during the blood donation process have been added to promote safety.

“Giving blood is a tangible way to take action in uncertain times,” said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center. “Cancer patients, accident and burn victims and other neighbors continue to need blood products. We anticipate with school and business closings that a national blood shortage will continue for the foreseeable future. It is imperative that healthy individuals continue to donate blood as soon as they can and as often as they can.”

Donors can also assist by making appointments to donate at kybloodcenter.org. KBC says this will streamline the donor experience in-center or at mobile blood drive locations and that walk-ins are always welcome.

A number of community blood drives remain scheduled to take place in the coming weeks and KBC has worked with community partners to add several pop-up blood drives to assist with the urgent need.

These include:

Wednesday, March 18 – Dick’s Sporting Goods in Frankfort (KBC Bloodmobile) – 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 – Kroger at Tates Creek Center in Lexington (KBC Bloodmobile) – Noon – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 – St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead (KBC Bloodmobile) – 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 – St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead (KBC Bloodmobile) – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.