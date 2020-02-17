K9 helps sheriff's deputies make meth trafficking arrest

A man is behind bars after deputies said a K9 smelled drugs in his truck.

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies were investigating the driver of a red pickup truck off North Laurel Road Sunday afternoon. They said they knew the driver had a DUI suspended driver's license.

During the investigation, K9 "Gotcha" walked around the truck and alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

Deputies searched the truck and found meth, gabapentin, needles, a large quantity of plastic bags and a small scale.

Dustin Morgan was charged with meth trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.