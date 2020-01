Justin Bieber is coming to the Bluegrass later this year.

His "Changes" tour is coming to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on August 18.

Bieber will also be at the KFC Yum! Center on August 12.

Tickets go on sale the same day he releases his new album, February 14.

You can get your tickets that day starting at noon on justinbiebermusic.com.