Gov. Jim Justice files for 2020, highlights friendship with Trump

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is officially running for reelection.

West Virginia's candidate filing period opened this week.

The Republican filed his and President Donald Trump's 2020 candidacy papers Thursday in Charleston.

Justice told reporters that the president had called him Wednesday to ask if the governor could be a contact person to facilitate potential metallurgical coal exports to China. He offered few other details and noted that no official agreements had been reached.

Justice has long aligned himself with Trump, who won nearly 70 percent of the state's vote in 2016 and still enjoys widespread support here.