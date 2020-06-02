'Just keep praying': Community rallying behind Johnson County graduate in critical condition

Austin Wilder has always lived up to his name. And his friends would expect nothing less.

The recent Johnson Central High School graduate is known among his friends as a risk-taker who is full of humor and always the life of the party.

"I can't think of a better name for him. He's a wild guy," said Wilder's friend Cleo Wells. "We all love him, though. He makes every situation so much better."

That personality and strength is what his friends say will bring him through the current battle he is up against.

Wilder was riding around with some friends Saturday when he fell out of the back of a truck in the Greasy community, hitting his head and taking severe injuries to his body. He has since been in the hospital in critical care.

His friends and family gathered outside of Johnson Central Tuesday to spread the story and encourage prayer for Wilder as they wait for him to recover.

"Everybody's here for him. We all know he's gonna pull through. He's one of the strongest people we all know," said Wilder's friend Cody Rice.

The school's senior counselor set up an online fundraiser to help offset the family's costs since his mother has to stay in a hotel near the hospital.

"These kids at Johnson Central, I'm telling you, they're the best kids in the world," said counselor Sherrie Grierson. "They come together when anything happens. They're so super supportive of each other. They love their school and they love their friends."

Those who gathered at the school also FaceTimed Wilder's mother Sandra, which became an emotional moment for everyone involved as they showed her the crowd and she updated them on his condition.

"He's been fighting for all of us," Sandra said. "You all just don't know how much I love you all."

They said it is all about rallying behind a young man who has always put a smile on every face.

Wilder's brother Hunter was also at the school. He said he is overwhelmed by the support his brother has received.

"I just want to thank them for all they've done," said Hunter. "Just keep praying."

Wilder's mother, Sandra Wilder, said the entire experience has been eye-opening.

"When you find yourself on this side of tragedy and you see your friends and family pull together, it’s so heartwarming," she said. "It is something that is just unexplainable."