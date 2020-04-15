'Just devastating': With power outages going 3 days, storm cleanup still underway

Wednesday night, many will go to bed without power as thousands go to bed without power.

Wednesday evening will mark the third day since powerful winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.

More than 1,000 crews have been called in to help restore power to the region.

In Leslie County around noon Thursday, it was quiet. Only cars passing through made noise as many buildings were closed without power and amid a global pandemic.

Just outside of Hyden, heading towards Wooton, the sound of electric company trucks is welcomed. The Pound Mill community was ravaged by incredibly strong winds that ripped and uprooted trees.

"Just devastating, said Jason Gibson. “Never seen nothing like it."

Gibson, who was born in Leslie County, came back to help a family in the area.

“There was trees in the road everywhere, just it was devastated in areas, you know," he added.

For the last couple of days, he has been helping repair his third-cousins home. A large tree crashed into it Sunday night, creating a large hole in their roof.

“God was looking out for some people, to be this much damage and not have somebody get killed," he said.

His cousins were thankfully not in the home when the tree came through. Gibson, who works at Just Right Construction, brought out generators and kerosene heaters to multiple people Tuesday as many braced for the cold temperatures without power.

“Just trying to do our part but they’re a lot of people in this county that don’t have that," he added. “On TV you see, you know things in Georgia and Alabama and stuff but not in Kentucky not here, I’ve never seen nothing like this."

Gibson says they are prepared to spend another several days without power.