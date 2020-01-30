Jury convicts Berry Hall in the 2008 murder of husband and wife

The murder re-trial of Berry Hall that began Monday has come to a verdict.

A jury came back with a guilty verdict on two counts of murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment against Hall Thursday.

Hall killed Alan Tackett and his wife Lisa Tackett in 2008. In 2012, a jury found him guilty in the shooting deaths of the couple.

A few years ago, the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned Berry Hall's conviction. The state's high court ruled pictures used during the trial were not needed due to the graphic nature.

The defense insisted that Prozac made Hall act in a way he could not control. Prosecutors argued that Hall shooting Lisa dna Alan Tackett was deliberate and intentional.

A seemingly-emotionless Hall listened to the verdict after the jury spent about one hour and 15 minutes deliberating.

Alan's sister spoke during the witness impact statements. She emotionally recalled when she and her family found out about Lisa and Alan's deaths.

"She couldn't understand why anybody would do something like that. It was just so hard for her," Alan's sister said.

We have a reporter in the courtroom and hope to learn Hall's sentence later Thursday night.