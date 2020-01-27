Jurors deliberate verdict in Perry County murder case

Jurors listened to closing arguments in a Perry County murder case Monday and are now deliberating a verdict.

James McIntosh is accused of murdering Danny Mullins in February last year.

The defense claims McIntosh acted in self-defense. McIntosh's attorneys argued Mullins was high on opioids, loaded up on Vicodin at more than 20 times the therapeutic level, out of his mind and possibly suicidal.

They also argue pictures of text messages Mullins sent to his wife threatened McIntosh's life, and claim Mullins had a gun when McIntosh arrived at the murder scene. One of the texts said "he will be going out in a body bag."

"If there's a case where you have the alleged victim texting and texting and texting, and threatening and threatening and threatening, and then bringing a gun to a scene," said defense attorney David A. Johnson. "I've not seen a case for better self-defense."

Prosecutors asked jurors to focus on the location of shell casings and the blood trail. They said McIntosh was too far away to see Mullins' gun, which was inside his vehicle on the passenger seat, and said he just started shooting. In his interview with detectives, McIntosh told them he did not see that Mullins had a gun until Mullins fell to the ground.

"So when he's telling you over and over and over, 'he was going for a gun, he was going for a gun,'" said Harold Raider, assistant commonwealth attorney in the 41st Judicial Circuit. "He didn't see the gun. He didn't know Mr. Mullins had a gun. No, 'cause that's just simply physically not possible."

In total, 11 rounds were fired. Prosecutors said the first several shots were rapid and the last three were in the brain at close distance.

The jury began deliberating around 3:30 p.m. and there may be a verdict later Monday evening.

