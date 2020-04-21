Junkyard fire at Eastern Kentucky scrap yard extinguished

Updated 04/21 2:59 p.m.

W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue says that the fire is out and crews have left the scene.

They were assisted by Rockhouse and Flat Gap at the scene while West Van Lear stood by for other calls in the district.

It is not known what the total damages caused by the fire is at this time.

Original Story

A fire at a Johnson County scrap yard is burning at least 100 junk vehicles.

Fire crews with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said the fire is at Green's Auto Parts on Hwy. 201.

The burning vehicles caused a brush fire and crews with the Kentucky Division of Forestry are battling the flames.

Fire crews say high winds are creating difficult conditions.

They also urged people to avoid the area as tankers are moving in and out of the scene.

We have a reporter heading to the scene now.

This story will be updated.