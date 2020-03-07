Junior Firefighter program helps departments continue to serve

Many fire departments face the same problem.

Officials struggle to find dedicated firefighters.

However, one program across the Bluegrass hopes to end the tedious search.

"When we started the Junior Firefighter program, we saw a decline in volunteers," recalled Tyler Sparks.

Sparks is the Junior Firefighter Program Coordinator for the Prestonsburg Fire Department.

The Junior Firefighter program helps teens ages 15 to 18 get involved.

Sparks began in a Junior Firefighter program when he was 15-years-old.

"Usually, the Junior Firefighter program is something that when you start it, it gets in your blood and you stick with it," Sparks explained.

This is the mentality 16-year-old Nick Porter sports.

"I wouldn't be anywhere else on the weekends. It's very awesome, very "homey," said Porter.

He told WYMT this program is helping him figure out his future career.

"I really like firefighting now. So I'm thinking about branching off into firefighting," Porter explained.

In addition to learning vital firefighting skills, he is also taking home some life lessons.

"It's helped me so much with public speaking and so much more," Porter pointed out.

Officials said the program instills a sense of community in students.

The program is regulated through the Kentucky Fire Commission.

Students are not allowed to train on an active fire scene but can learn through various other methods.

Joining the program is simple.

"If you want to become a Junior Firefighter for Prestonsburg, stop by the station. We'll give you a packet to fill out. We'll get you approved and we'll see you around the station," said Sparks.

If you would like to join a station's program near you, you can reach out to the department for more information.