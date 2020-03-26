Judge forces McCreary County woman to isolate after she tested positive for COVID-19

A Judge ordered a McCreary County to quarantine after testing position for COVID-19 and refused to stay home.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that health officials obtained a quarantine order on Thursday after the woman left her home while being sick with the coronavirus.

The woman was the first person in McCreary County to test positive for the virus.

McCreary County attorney Austin Price says the county does not have enough police officers to guard the woman's house and it will be up to members of the community to report if she does not stay put.

