Judge denies Megan Boswell's request for bond reduction

The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Megan Boswell faces charges of falsifying a report. The judge denied the request by Boswell's lawyer to reduce her bond from $25,000 to $10,000.

The judge set her next court date for May 8 at 9 a.m.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said they will continue to share updates in the search for Evelyn Boswell that are not related to documents sealed by a grand jury, and they pleaded with the public to stop sharing false information.

"Many of the rumors being circulated have been sent to us time after time during this investigation. On Saturday, I fielded calls regarding a post that had been made over the weekend in a Facebook group stating Evelyn had been found. Obviously, we will communicate any major development to the media, and it won’t come from a Facebook group in Oregon," said Captain Andy Seabolt.