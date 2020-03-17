Judge executive declares state of emergency for Pike County

As worries about COVID-19 grow, Pike County Officials laid the groundwork as the county government moves forward.

Tuesday, Judge Executive Ray Jones issued a state of emergency for the county.

Now, many offices will close for the foreseeable future.

"Pike County will be the 43rd or 44th County in Kentucky to declare an emergency," said Jones.

"Let me be clear, Pike County does not have a diagnosed case of COVID-19. We want to keep it that way," Jones pointed out.

During a news conference, Jones announced multiple changes beginning Wednesday.

"All in-person government services to the public will cease," Jones said.

Here is a list of changes as listed on the official executive order:

1. The Pike County Courthouse located at 146 Main Street is closed to the public and Pike County employees will report to the Pike County Courthouse for regular work hours using a designated entrance until further notice. Individuals in need of an emergency protection order (EPO) or in need of filing criminal charges may contact the EPO office at 606-432-9792 and the County Attorney's Office at 606-432-6250 to schedule an appointment.

2. The Pike County Courthouse located at 25320 U.S. Highway 119 N., Belfry, Kentucky and 45 Pearl Street, Phelps, Kentucky are closed until further notice and these Pike County employees will report as designated bu the Pike County Personnel Director.

3. All Pike County Senior Citizens Centers are closed until further notice but will continue to prove home delivery and pick-up services.

4. All Pike County Community Centers will be closed until further notice.

5. The Pike County Animal Shelter is closed to the public until further notice.

6. All Pike County Public Libraries will be closed until further notice. All Pike County Public Library employees shall report to work as directed by Library Management.

7. Pike County Government will not be granting vacation time for travel outside of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. All Pike County employees that have traveled to areas outside of Kentucky where the coronavirus (COVID-19) exists will be quarantined for 14-days before returning for work. These employees will be required to use any accrued sick or vacation time for the period of quarantine. All Pike County employees and residents are discouraged from traveling to any county where known cases of COVID-19 exist.

8. All law enforcement agencies, including the Pike County Sheriff's Office, are directed to enforce Governor Beshear's Executive Orders and the Orders of the Pike County Judge-Executive or his designee.

9. We strongly urge all public gymnasiums and athletic facilities to close until further notice. We further encourage all private organizations, bingo facilities, churches and other groups to adhere to President Donald J. Trump's recommendations that public gatherings be limited to 10 or more people.

10. All Pike County citizens are urged to immediately register for RAVE Alerts at Smart911.com or visit the Pike County Emergency Management Facebook page to register.

11. If the general public does not adhere to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for social distancing, further appropriate orders will be issued.

"You got this virus and with 50 people together, that's a lot of people it could be transmitted to," Jones pointed out.

While many changes are implemented, Jones said it is all in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.