Judge Executive celebrates recoveries at Jackson Manor

Jackson Manor Nursing Home is now seeing a quiet road as people behind its walls heal from COVID-19.

"They've had multiple celebrations for everyone that's recovered from the coronavirus," said Jackson County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard.

Gabbard visited the nursing home last week and saw the relief first-hand.

"They were very, very excited very peaceful it's like finally, they get to step back and take a deep breath and say okay we've made it through the worst of this storm," added Gabbard.

As Judge-Executive, he is happy to know people in his community are recovering.

"When your people are hurting, you're hurting with them and when they're happy you're happy with them," explained Gabbard.

"Transitioning into a sense of being hopeful from being hopeless. Say hey we made it through this, we're a resilient people we're going to be fine," said Gabbard.

Jackson County was able to come together through their struggles.

"If anything else people are more educated now on what I need to do to protect my family and to take care of my colleagues," said Gabbard.

More than 60 people in Jackson County tested positive for COVID-19, and the majority of those were at Jackson Manor Nursing Home. At least 11 residents and 21 staff members recovered.

While county officials highlighted the positives of the outbreak, unfortunately, 13 residents died from complications due to the coronavirus.

