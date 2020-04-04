Johnson County judge executive tells citizens not to get discouraged over case of COVID-19

Johnson County officials confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 virus on Friday.

"We had been anticipating, you know, this positive case would be named here in Johnson County at some point," said Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie.

Officials began working immediately to ensure public safety.

"We could help to assure them that all measures are being taken to keep the public as safe as possible and the proper protocols would be followed," said McKenzie.

On Friday, both the county judge executive and Paintsville City Mayor Bill Mike Runyon signed a joint executive order aimed to slow the spread of the virus.

"Putting that in place, that would limit the number the number of folks in an essential business, essential retail business, to try to help limit the number of contacts," said McKenzie.

However, the person who contracted the virus is at home.

"The individual did not reach a level of illness where they needed to be hospitalized. They have been self-isolating for several days in their home with their immediate family," said McKenzie.

The Judge-Executive offered words of encouragement to the citizens of Johnson County.

