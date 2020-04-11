Judge Executive: At least ten Harlan County churches plan to meet in-person on Easter

On Saturday, Harlan County's Judge-Executive Dan Mosley took to Facebook about his concerns of churches in the county still meeting in-person on Easter Sunday.

"To the 10 churches that I am aware of in our county that are proceeding with in-person gatherings inside a building, just know you are putting your members in harm’s way unlike the hundreds of churches in our county that are doing it the right way and having virtual or drive-up services," said Mosley.

Mosley made it clear that he is allowing churches to have drive-in services. Governor Andy Beshear also said in his news conference on Saturday that he also condones drive-in services as long as cars stay six feet apart.

The judge-executive also pointed out that other churches in Kentucky have seen outbreaks because of holding in-person services.

"I could not live with myself if I knew I spread this virus to a lost person after going somewhere I was told not to, and that person dies. Could you?" Mosley asked.

As of Saturday, Harlan County has not reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19, although, according to the Facebook post, some tests are still pending.