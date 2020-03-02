Joseph Hicks, accused in murder of Sheena Baxter, appears in court

Sister station WKYT reports that a not guilty plea was entered on Joseph Hicks' behalf Monday at his arraignment in Georgetown.

He is charged for the murder of Sheena Baxter. The mother of three was last seen outside her sister's mobile home on Valentine's Day. Hicks also faces charges for falsely reporting a crime.

Hicks was arrested on unrelated charges before authorities found Baxter's body two weeks later in a storage unit down the road from Hick's home.

Her cause of death has not been released. Police say they plan on doing so after speaking with prosecutors.

Police say Baxter and Hicks used to be in a relationship and court documents show he had a history of violence.

Her family was in court Monday as they plan funeral arrangements.

"Is it hard? Yes," said Christa Crumley, Sheena's sister. "It's very satisfying to me to see him at this point, to see where he's at."

Police found evidence in multiple locations, including his car and a semi-truck which they say linked him to Baxter's murder. After her body was found, Hicks' bond was raised to $1 million in cash.

The judge decided to keep the bond as it is.