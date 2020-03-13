Johnson County schools to close for 3 weeks, plans ready for students who may struggle

On Thursday Governor Andy Beshear recommended schools across the Commonwealth close for at least three weeks.

Johnson County Schools almost immediately made the decision to cancel in-person classes for three weeks.

"We're going to take three weeks off and reassess and really just make a decision as we go. With this, as you've seen, more guidance recommendations comes out every single day," said Superintendent Thom Cochran.

The third week Johnson County will not be in class is their spring break. The two weeks prior, the district will have eight non-traditional instruction days, also known as NTI days.

For teachers like Kevin Conley, they intend to use Google as a way for students to receive their instructions during this classroom hiatus.

"The main thing we want to accomplish as we go through this uncharted territory, the new phase of virtual learning that we're moving into, is making the students as comfortable as possible," said Conley, a history teacher at Johnson Central.

The district has been using NTI days for six years. They are not new to the thought, but something of this stage is unprecedented.

"We just are trying to make sure the students are comfortable, they have access to all of the technology they will need and they have the same instruction they would have in the classroom," said Conley.

The district is making sure that students who do not have access to the internet are able to get their materials. The district is holding conferences with parents to make sure students have their packets.

On top of the packets, the district is making sure that students who rely on their meals from school will still get them.

While out of session, the district will make breakfast and lunch available to families.

Superintendent Cochran sent this letter home to parents and guardians to outline closing plans.