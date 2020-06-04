Johnson County principal named High School Principal of the Year

Johnson Central High School is adding another award to its list this year after the Kentucky Association of Secondary School Principals named its Principal of the Year.

Noel Crum has worked in the county school system for more than 20 years and is currently serving as principal to the Golden Eagles.

He said the award is not about what he has done, but what the students and staff of Johnson Central have worked to accomplish.

"Credit for this award goes to our amazing staff here at Johnson Central and our outstanding students. We have had so much success in the past couple of years," said Crum.

From athletic accomplishments like the recent 2019 football championship to years of academic awards, Crum says it takes a village to keep things running smoothly. And his village is the best in Kentucky.