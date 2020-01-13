Johnson County girl defies odds, lives to celebrate another new year

Abigail Coleman is full of life.

With a song on her mind, she does not care to sing a tune.

However, 22 years ago many believed this bright and vibrant girl would not be here today.

"We knew that something was going on when we did the anatomy scan," recalled Sherri Coleman. "We were not aware until she was born that she has Osteogenesis Imperfecta."

Sherri is Abigail's mother.

After a friend searched the internet for information on the condition, they found out about a study from Montreal, Canada.

"We got into a study when she was just about 11 months old. She started getting treatments from Montreal, Canada. That progressed to doing some in Lexington at Shriner's Hospital. Then we also did some in Omaha, Nebraska," Sherri explained.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta is also known as brittle bone disease. One in 20,000 Americans is born with the condition. On top of this, Abigail also has autism.

"So many people had given her up when she was first born. She was only supposed to live a couple of days," Sherri pointed out.

However, against all odds, Abigail never stopped fighting.

"So I let her be as independent as possible and then I'm there to pick up where she leaves off," said Sherri.

Recently, they celebrated the eight-year anniversary of one of Abigail's biggest surgeries.

"We were just so blessed to see how well she did with her spinal fusion surgery," Sherri said. "It was very scary because it's one of the worst surgeries to get over."

Through a bronchoscopy, doctors found out her scoliosis was moving her esophagus.

"It's just amazing to see the miracle that she is," Sherri pointed out.

Now, Abigail enjoys checking the mail, taking photos and, like any young adult, playing on her computer.

Sherri said although there are many hard days, she would never change anything.

"What I would tell somebody who is maybe pregnant and kind of nervous about what's going to happen is, it's worth it," said Sherri.

