Johnson County first responders celebrate healthcare workers

Healthcare workers in Johnson County were honored with a parade Friday.

Paintsville Police Department, Paintsville Fire Department, Rockhouse Volunteer Fire Department, and Johnson County Sheriff's Office worked with Paul B. Hall employee Ramanda Penix and Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon, making plans to drive around the city's Paul B. Hall medical buildings with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

"We, as a community, wanted to express our support of everyone involved in this effort," Penix said. "We appreciate the dedication and sacrifices made by so many."

Those involved say it was about showing gratitude and unity.

"We work well with the hospital. We have to bring people into the ER or come over here on a call if they need something. You know, we're in and out all the time over here," said PPD Patrolman Zach Stapleton.

Stapleton said that partnership and appreciation are even more highlighted during this time.

"They've been knee-deep in this. Even deeper. You know, we need to thank 'em," Stapleton said.

For Stapleton, the change has been very evident because being a first responder is in his blood.

"It means a lot to me. My mom actually works here at the hospital and, also, my father's actually a fireman here. So they're in and around all this stuff," Stapleton said.

He said the community is now seeing how important the front line workers are and the parade was a small way for the city to address that.