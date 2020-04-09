Johnson County deputies find large amount of meth, other drugs inside home

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Wednesday after getting several calls from concerned citizens.

Deputies went inside a house in the Hager Hill area and found half a pound of methamphetamine, about $12,000 in cash, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

In a post on their Facebook page, deputies said they were assisted by Operation Unite Officers, and the case is still under investigation. We do not know if any arrests were made in the case.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded the public that all drug tips can be forwarded to Operation Unite or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. All tips can remain confidential.