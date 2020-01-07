Johnson County boy donating birthday money to animals in Australia

At only seven years old, Xavier Young is already striving to make a difference in the world.

“I wanted to help the animals,” said Young.

His father said since he was about three years old, Xavier has shown a strong love for animals.

“This one is a poisonous dart frog,” Xavier explained as he was playing with toy animals.

One day he saw pictures of the brush fires in Australia, and how it was affecting the wildlife there. He knew he had to help in some way.

“I started donating money so I could help the animals in Australia,” he said.

Xavier decided he was going to give all of his birthday money to the World Wildlife Fund, an organization that is helping wildlife in Australia. His mother also started a GoFundMe for the cause.

“It was his idea to use his birthday money,” said Xavier Young’s father Brenton Young.

Brenton said he is proud of his son for his selfless act.

“It makes me really proud. Seems like you're doing something right,” said Brenton.

Xavier has a goal of raising $10,000 to help the wildlife. He will be turning eight years old in February.



