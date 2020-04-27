Johnson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Allison Honeycutt was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday night at her home in Sitka.

Deputies said she left the house wearing a black hoodie and a green shirt.

She is 5'3, around 230 pounds and has brownish hair.

Deputies do not know if she is alone or in the company of another person.

If you know any information about the whereabouts of Honeycutt, you are urged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 1-606-789-3411

