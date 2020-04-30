Johnson County HAAS manufacturing institute shifts gears to 'make a difference'

The HAAS eKentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute is not currently instructing students, but its staff members have used the facility to learn a new craft of their own.

"We learned that there was need for PPE for our frontline healthcare workers," said eKAMI Director Kathy Walker. "My staff said, "You know, we've got 3-D printers. Why don't we just fire them up and try to help with the shortage?"

The staff had no previous experience with the printers since the focus of the center is on the aerospace and automotive industry. But the staff members used their knowledge of advanced manufacturing to refocus on the machines that they knew would be most beneficial in the pandemic.

"They came in, worked day and night and on the weekends, perfected a shield," said Walker. "They started out making a half or dozen or so a day and now they're up to nearly 100 a day."

The 3-D printers are now buzzing as they work to print parts for face shields that the institute is donating to healthcare facilities across the region.

"They're as tickled as they could be. They're very happy to be able to do something to help the situation," Walker said. "And it's rewarding to be able to put yourself to work in truly helping."

The project, funded in partnership with Pop's Chevrolet and Citizens Bank of Kentucky, just provided 150 shields to Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

"We've done a great job taking care of our patients. But the fear all along - not just in the state of Kentucky, but across the United States - is the lack of PPE," said Tim Hatfield. "To know that our business partners right here in Eastern Kentucky are stepping up to the plate and meeting our need is just really heartwarming."

Representatives from the hospital were invited to see the creation process Thursday, stepping away from the front line to get a peek behind the scenes.

"They're very articulate, very knowledgable, very passionate about what they're doing," said ARH Community Chief Medical Officer Anthony Stumbo. "Because I think they realize they're making a difference too."

Stumbo said the donation of face shields is needed, adding that ARH is humbled by the show of support from the community it serves.

Those involved say it is all about using your talents and resources to be a helper in this time of crisis.