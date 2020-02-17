Johnson Central wrestler praised after helping opponent off mat

An act of kindness from a Johnson Central wrestler is making waves online.

During a match at the Kentucky High School State Tournament, Levid Rodriguez carried his opponent off the mat after an injury.

Many claimed this is the difference between sports and sportsmanship.

"Well, our school motto is 'pride and respect,'" said Coach Jim Matney.

He told WYMT those are two traits every coach hoped to instill in their athletes.

"I think the kids here at Johnson Central have mastered it very well," Matney pointed out.

Coach Matney said this act made him proud.

"I think you see that in mountain kids in general," Matney said.

Rodriguez is a product of the sportsmanship mentality.

"You will have your ups and downs, but it helps you grow more human," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a sophomore at Johnson Central High School, said he noticed something different during the match.

"I knew something wasn't right because I heard him groaning," recalled Rodriguez.

He said he took a second to step back to allow officials to take a look at his opponent's ankle.

"So I seen he was hurt and I knew I needed to help him," said Rodriguez.

This is when Rodriguez carried him off the mat.

"Even though we are fierce, we are still humans and want to help people," Rodriguez pointed out.

This act, Coach Matney said, displayed a sense of 'Eagle Pride.'

"To be a good person when it's said and done, that's our goal," said Matney.

Coach Matney said when he sees his athletes display this sort of kindness, it makes his years of coaching worth it.

