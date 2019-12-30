Job alert: Gordmans hiring in Eastern Kentucky

Gordman's is hiring at 25 new locations in Kentucky.

Available positions include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and others. Positions available vary by location.

If you are interested, go to gordmans.com/careers. You can then go to a job fair at any of the hiring locations.

Here is a list of locations hiring:

-Bardstown

-Beaver Dam

-Central City

-Danville

-Glasgow

-Harlan

-Hazard

-Henderson

-Hopkinsville

-Leitchfield

-London

-Louisa

-Madisonville

-Mayfield

-Maysville

-Morehead

-Mount Sterling

-Paintsville

-Paris

-Princeton

-Russellville

-Shelbyville

-Somerset

-South Williamson

-Winchester

The Kentucky Gordmans stores will open March 3.

